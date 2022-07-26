GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Galesburg Sunday.

According to a coroner’s office press release, 33-year-old Gregory Tucker of Galesburg was pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria Sunday.

Galesburg police responded to a shooting incident at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, at the Grand Tap near Grand and Michigan Avenues. Police located several vehicles with bullet holes.

Tucker arrived at OSF Healthcare St. Mary’s Medical Center in Galesburg in critical condition and was later transferred to St. Francis for further treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m. Sunday.

The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.