MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Mapleton Wednesday.

According to a press release, 40-year-old William Garrett died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout his body that were incompatible with life.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, a sedan that was turning left into a parking lot hit a motorcycle. Garrett was life-flighted to OSF Healthcare.

According to the coroner, after aggressive resuscitative efforts and surgical intervention, Garrett died at 11:47 p.m.

The 54-year-old woman, who was the driver of the sedan, was ticketed for Improper left turn in oncoming traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.