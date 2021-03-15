Coroner identifies man found dead after Sunday house fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 59-year-old man burned to death in a Sunday night house fire.

According to the Peoria County Coroner Kenneth Carson’s body was located by Peoria fire crews while they were extinguishing the fire. Carson was pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. Sunday.

No resuscitation efforts were initiated due to the extent of his injuries.

The autopsy determined that Carson died of smoke inhalation and extensive burns covering 100% of his body.

The toxicology testing is pending and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.

PFD responded to the house fire near Spitznagle and Rock Island Ave Sunday, March 14.

Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips said firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the front of the home when they arrived on the scene around 1:29 p.m.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.