PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body of a man found in a U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday.

According to Harwood, they have identified the man as 32-year-old Zachary T. Rohman of Peoria.

The autopsy was inconclusive at this time. There were no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected.

Toxicology is still pending.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.