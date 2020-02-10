Coroner identifies man in deadly I-155 crash, GoFundMe set up for other driver

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner has identified the man that died in the Interstate 155 crash from Friday night.

On Monday, coroner Charles Hanley said 79-year-old Iowa man Wilburn E. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy findings showed Cole was traveling the wrong way on I-155 and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle near Exit 28, just outside of Morton. The findings show Cole died from multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology is pending, Hanley said.

The driver of the other car, Emma Voss, was life-flighted to a Peoria hospital.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe titled “Angels for Emma” was created by Toni Salazar Pratt and Amanda Nauman. It has raised more than $2,000 so far.

She has a long road ahead of her and we are fund raising to help cover her bills, medical costs and to help her family with any other financial assistance they may need during this difficult time. Angels For Emma

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday. The case remains under investigation by ISP and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

