MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday has been identified.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 51-year-old Jeffrey P. Ray of Naperville died of head injuries after hitting the rear of a semi-truck trailer. His toxicology is pending.

State police said the crash happened at approximately 8:55 a.m. Thursday as the semi-truck traveling southbound on I-55 slowed to a stop in traffic, near milepost 156 just south of Bloomington.

Ray, who was traveling behind the semi, failed to slow his vehicle, and hit the rear of the semi, leaving him with deadly injuries. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

The crash is still being investigated by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.