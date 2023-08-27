PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the man killed near Madison and Alexander Avenues Saturday.

According to a Facebook update, 34-year-old Damarquis Richardson was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:20 p.m.

According to Peoria police, officers initially responded to a 15-round shot spotter in the area when they located Richardson with an apparent gunshot wound.

Richardson’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No suspect information has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.