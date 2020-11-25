Coroner identifies man who died in Knoxville collision

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the pedestrian who died on the 8500 block of Knoxville Monday.

Harwood says 68-year-old Michael McIntosh was struck by an SUV while trying to cross Knoxville.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy shows that McIntosh suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. The toxicology is pending.

The accident is being investigated by Peoria Police Traffic Unit.