Coroner identifies Morton resident in deadly Queenwood crash

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner said a Morton man was the victim of a deadly Queenwood crash that happened Wednesday night.

Coroner Charles Hanley said 44-year-old Craig Chione died at 10:24 p.m. Chione was traveling westbound on Queenwood Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a moving combine that was traveling eastbound.

After the collision, Chione’s vehicle continued westbound and struck a drainage culvert before stopping in a farm field. Chione was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are all continuing to investigate the crash.