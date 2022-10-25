PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday.

According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly.

Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and Johnson Street, when officers were advised that there was a possible victim near Johnson Street and Richard Pryor Place.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Harness and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Harness sustained critical injuries and could not be revived.

This incident remains under investigation by Peoria police and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.