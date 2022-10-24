PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Monday.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Couriaum L. Atkins of Peoria suffered multiple gun-shot wounds and died instantly.

Officers located Atkins while responding to two shotspotter near W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets at approximately 2:36 p.m. Saturday. He was found unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Peoria Police Department’s Patrol Division, Criminal Investigations Division, Police Department’s Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

No suspect information is currently available. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Allen at (309) 494-8367, the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.