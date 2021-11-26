Coroner identifies Peoria’s Thanksgiving Homicide Victim

Two are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. (Liz Lape/WMBD)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s 33rd Homicide victim of the year.

According to a press release, 18-year-old Matthew C. Smith was pronounced dead at 11:39 a.m. Thursday in the trauma room at OSF.

Peoria Police responded to a shot spotter that identified five rounds near Thrush and Peoria Avenue at 11:06 a.m. Police received several calls stating that a male victim had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that Smith had been transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by private vehicle.

Smiths Autopsy is in progress.

This case is being investigated as a homicide by the Peoria Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673- 4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.