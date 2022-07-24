PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the man who authorities found dead in the Sante Fe Lake Saturday.

Harwood identified the victim as 75-year-old Cleve A. Klopfenstein of Willow Ridge Circle, Peoria.

Just after 11:30 Saturday morning, Peoria County deputies responded to Sante Fe Lake in the 100 block of E. Sante Fe Road. Chillicothe Fire Department, Peoria Fire Department’s Dive Team, and AMT were all at the scene.

Officers said Klopfenstein was swimming in the lake and went underwater, but never resurfaced. Harwood said it is currently unknown why he never resurfaced.

While the cause of death is pending further investigation, an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.