PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the latest homicide victim from Saturday’s shooting.

Harwood said 18-year-old Jahiem Welch was taken to Peoria’s OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center, unresponsive. Welch later died at 3:02 p.m. despite resuscitation efforts.

As previously reported, police responded to a 10-round shot spotter alert from the intersection of N. Central Avenue and E. Republic Street Saturday at approximately 2:32 p.m. There, they found three male victims, two adults and one juvenile, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started lifesaving measures before Advanced Medical Transport and Peoria firefighters arrived at the scene and took over lifesaving measures.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital. At this time, there is no update on the condition of the other victims.

Welch’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday, and the shooting remains under investigation.