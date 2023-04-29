MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released the identity of the person who died in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on I-55 near milepost 158 in McLean County Friday.

Yoder said 58-year-old David E. Williams of Bloomington died from multiple blunt traumatic injuries after being struck by an automobile on I-55.

Toxicology testing is pending.

As previously reported, officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday, when they found the victim dead. Traffic was temporarily diverted from southbound I-55 onto Route 9, but reopened at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The investigation continues.