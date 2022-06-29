PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street Tuesday.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Michael Davis Jr. was located by officers outside, not breathing and without a pulse at 4:11 p.m. First responders began life-saving measures and transported Davis to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria in grave condition.

Davis was pronounced dead in the operating room at OSF at 5:26 p.m. The autopsy showed that Davis suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, and had injuries incompatible with life.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Peoria Police department.

Tuesday, police identified 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes as a suspect, and asked the public for help to locate him. Blake is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Rev I. Blake

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Allen at (309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.