PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

According to a coroner’s office press release, 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.

The shooting occurred after Peoria police officers responded to a shot spotter alert at approximately 10:12 p.m. near Martin Luther King Park.

Upon arrival, Richmond was involved in a shooting with police and was shot. Officers began lifesaving measures, which were taken over by Peoria Fire and AMT upon their arrival. Despite their efforts, Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.