BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the victim of a deadly Sunday crash.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, 39-year-old Kudeidrea L. Stewart died from head injuries as a result of a collision between two SUVs.

“I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Stewart during this extremely difficult time,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “This is a very unfortunate incident and a reminder that is every user of the highway system’s responsibility to do their part to focus on traffic safety. Please adhere to speed limits, wear safety belts, and eliminate distracted driver, and do not driver under the influence.”

Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:19 a.m. Sunday, near Washington and East streets in Bloomington.

Stewart was pronounced deceased on the scene by the coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office, the Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, and Traffic Crash Reconstruction team.