Coroner identifies victim of Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The man who was killed in Bloomington Monday night has been identified.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder pronounced the victim, Timothy Q. Manns, 29, dead at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Officers found Manns with a gunshot wound in an apartment located in the 600 block of W. Jefferson St.

Although toxicology testing is pending, a preliminary autopsy revealed Manns died from that gunshot wound.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department are still investigating the homicide.

