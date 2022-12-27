MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock on Christmas day.

According to a press release, 71-year-old Herbert Vance Rich III of Wallace, North Carolina, died from multiple blunt injuries caused during a single-vehicle crash.

Rich was the sole occupant of the vehicle when it left the roadway. There was no evidence of cold exposure contributing to the death.

Toxicology is still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.