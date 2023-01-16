PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash.

According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday.

Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

Her toxicology is pending.

The crash occurred while a car fled deputies and crashed into two other vehicles near Trigger Road and War Memorial Drive.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated.