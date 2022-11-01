BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has released additional information Tuesday on a deadly crash that occurred at the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway Monday.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Chelsea D. Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary autopsy shows that Marshall died from multiple blunt injuries due to an

automobile and pickup truck collisions.

Marshall was reportedly the driver of the car. Toxicology is still pending.

“I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Marshall during this extremely difficult time as the loss of life impacts many,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington Stated. “This is a very unfortunate incident and a stark reminder that it is every user of the highway system’s responsibility to do their part to focus on traffic and pedestrian safety. Please adhere to speed limits, wear safety belts, eliminate distracted driving, and to do not drive under the influence.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department, Bloomington Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team, and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.