PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly stabbing near Stanley Street and Krause Avenue in Peoria Wednesday.

According to Harwood, 34-year-old Lamario Billups suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Billups was taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition after allegedly being stabbed by 22-year-old Heaven M. Kruzan.

Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, Billups was pronounced deceased in the trauma room at OSF at 2:09 p.m.

Kruzan has been charged with first-degree murder.

A formal autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This story will be updated.