LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson has identified the victim of a deadly train accident Wednesday.

The victim was 40-year-old Thomas L. Vaughn of Elmwood Ill. Vaughn died Jan. 21, when he failed to stop at a railroad crossing while traveling northbound on East Rd. in Round Grove Township.

The coroner was able to identify the body with dental records.