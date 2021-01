LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson has identified the victim of a deadly train crash Wednesday.

The victim was 40-year-old Thomas L. Vaughn of Elmwood Ill. Vaughn died Jan. 21, when he failed to stop at a railroad crossing while traveling northbound on East Road in Round Grove Township.

The coroner was able to identify the body with dental records.

No other information is available at this time.