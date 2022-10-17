PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Nathan W. Fall of Canton, Il. was traveling west on US Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

At approximately 2:28 a.m. the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Fire and EMS responded to US 24 RT. at Wheeler Rd and found Fall entrapped in his vehicle and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fall was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and likely died instantly. The toxicology is pending.

The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police.