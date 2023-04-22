NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has identified the victim of a motorcycle vs vehicle crash in Normal Friday.

According to a Normal police press release, 22-year-old Douglas Wriston of Warren, Michigan died in the crash. The cause of death is still pending.

Officers were called to the I-55/74 overpass on Raab Road for a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 6:48 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers located Wriston who had been thrown from his motorcycle.

Wriston was initially assisted by a witness on the scene and the Normal Fire Department but later died at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

This incident remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department, McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.