PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly.

Peoria police, fire and AMT responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:22 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located Bell ejected from the vehicle and in grave condition.

She was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center pulseless and not breathing. Despite resuscitative efforts, she was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m.

Bell was the driver of one of the vehicles and was not wearing a seat belt.

Toxicology is still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by Peoria Police Traffic Unit.