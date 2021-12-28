Coroner identifies victim of Streator home invasion shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A Streator man has been identified as the victim of a shooting that happened during a home invasion in South Streator Sunday morning.

LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 23-year-old Austin M. Adamchak was pronounced dead Sunday night.

Ploch said an autopsy was performed Monday, but he provided no additional details on the death.

The home invasion took place Sunday morning in the 1600 block of S. Bloomington Street in South Streator, according to Livingston County deputies.

At some point, the situation escalated, and Adamchak, who did not live at the residence, was shot and killed during the incident, deputies said.

They said the home invasion situation is an isolated situation, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Moving forward, the Livingston County Sheriff’s office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division will continue to investigate the shooting.