Coroner identifies victims in officer-involved shooting Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner released the identities of three of the victims who died during an officer-involved shooting in Normal Monday.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said 66-year-old Ronald J. Reiner, 64-year-old Sharon Reiner, and 59-year-old Julie Davis were dead at the scene of the shooting. All three victims were Normal residents.

Three other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Yoder is still in the process of scheduling autopsies for the victims.

Normal Police responded to an active shooter near the 2000 block of Lambert Drive at approximately 3:44 p.m. When they arrived, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and a suspect armed with a weapon.

Officers fired their guns, striking and killing the suspect. No other suspects or threats to the public have been identified.

Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the shooting. No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.