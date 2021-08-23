Coroner identifies woman in Sunday shooting death

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner identified the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said the victim, 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley of South Madison Park, Peoria, was pronounced deceased at 1:49 a.m.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and BYE Ambulance responded to the intersection of Route 150 and Philander Chase Road. They found Tankersley with multiple gunshot wounds down in the ditch line. She was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, but she was unresponsive, not breathing, and had no pulse.

An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple gunshot wounds on her upper torso and died instantly.

Illinois State Police identified a person of interest in the shooting death and located them at a rest stop near Springfield Sunday. The suspect, who has not been identified yet, eventually surrendered to state police after heavily armed SWAT teams and loudspeakers were brought in to control the situation.

A gofundme has been set up by Jasmine Watts, Ashley’s sister, to help the family with funeral and memorial costs.

The case is still under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department.