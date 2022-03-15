CHENOA, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified the woman killed in a crash on Route 24 near Chenoa Monday.

According to a press release, 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa died of multiple blunt injuries due to an automobile and semi-truck collision.

Sizer was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m. Monday, after she crossed into the path of an oncoming truck. The roadway was shut down temporarily for the crash investigation.

Her toxicology is still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.