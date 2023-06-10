NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has identified the man found dead in the tree line near Main Street and Raab Road in Normal Friday.

According to a Normal police news release, the man was identified as 47-year-old Aaron Marroquin Jimenez. The preliminary autopsy shows that Marroquin Jimenez died of natural causes.

Normal police initially located Marroquin Jimenez unresponsive at approximately 11:28 a.m. Friday. This incident remains under investigation by the Normal Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9593.