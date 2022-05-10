PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nigel Ragon’s family now knows what killed him after 15 years.

The update comes after officials reopened and reviewed the 2007 death investigation of Ragon in April. A multi-agency team determined that the infant died of asphyxiation, but they are unsure of how it happened.

Harwood said two of the main reasons officials decided to revisit this case were — one — the manner in which Ragon died and two — the circumstances surrounding his mother, Stephanie Jones, 35.

The case resurfaced after his half-brother, 8-year-old Navin Jones, was killed, and their mother, Stephanie, was arrested in connection.

Harwood said the team is in contact with the baby’s father, who Harwood said is eager to have closure on his son’s death.

The next step is to do a doll reenactment, which the father agreed to help authorities with. Harwood said it will be “exceptionally pivotal” to learn how Nigel died.

The reenactment would help answer questions like how the infant was placed to sleep, and how the baby was found when his father returned home.

Harwood said Ragon’s body will not be exhumed. A manner of death is expected to be known in seven to 10 days.

That reenactment is set to take place next week.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.