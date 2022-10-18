EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley has released more information related to a body found in a wooded area near Colombia St. Monday.

According to a press release, the autopsy shows that there appears to be no foul play involved, and a positive identification was made.

The name of the deceased will be released after their family is notified.

Authorities were originally alerted that a body was located on a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property at approximately 4:42 p.m. Monday. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:30 p.m.

This death is being investigated by the East Peoria Police Department, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.