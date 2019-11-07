1  of  2
Coroner, police: two vehicles likely involved in deadly pedestrian crash

NORMAL, Ill. — Investigators believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the deadly pedestrian crash on Veterans Parkway in Normal Wednesday night.

That comes from evidence on the scene and witness information. Police say the victim, 25-year-old Vincent Shorten, was crossing Veterans when a minivan hit him. They now believe he was still lying in the roadway when another vehicle hit his body.

Now, investigators need your help. They believe the driver of a dark-colored full-size pickup may have critical information.

You can call McLean County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 828-1111 with information.

