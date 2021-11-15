Coroner releases autopsy on 10-year-old hit-and-run victim Monday

(WMBD) — Autopsy results on a reported hit-and-run victim in Peoria last week show a brain injury was part of the cause of his death.

10-year-old Troy Erving of Peoria was pronounced brain dead last Friday morning after multiple tests.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said an autopsy shows Erving died due to severe blunt force head trauma and a brain injury.

Authorities said Erving was on his bicycle when he was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Northwest Glen Oak Avenue near Starr Terrace in an apparent hit-and-run crash.

43-year-old Karrie Brunswig of Peoria was arrested the next day and has been preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

Records show Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic violations including previous DUIs, speeding, driving with a revoked license, and disregarding stop sign citations.

Peoria County records show Brunswig remains in the Peoria County Jail on a $100,000 bond.