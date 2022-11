PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Tuesday that the woman killed in a shooting Saturday died as a result of a gunshot wound, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Elsa Veronica Quintero-Barrigo, 50, “likely died seconds after the shooting incident,” said Harwood in a statement Tuesday.

This case remains under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.