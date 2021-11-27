Coroner releases cause of death of man who died on Rt 29

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

UPDATE (Nov. 27, 4:57 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the cause of a man who died in a pedestrian-involved crash on Illinois Route 29 near Hardscrabble Road Friday.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Jonah N. Koponen suffered severe and multiple blunt force trauma injuries after being struck from behind by a truck and died instantly.

Koponen’s toxicology testing is still pending.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a crash pedestrian-involved crash on Illinois Route 29 near Hardscrabble Road at approximately 8:16 a.m. Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, 23-year-old Jonah N. Koponen, of Phoenix, AZ., was struck by a 2005 Silver Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 29.

Koponen suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were closed for the investigation but were reopened at approximately 1:12 p.m.

According to the press release, charges will be filed pending the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News