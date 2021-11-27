Coroner releases cause of death of man who died on Rt 29

UPDATE (Nov. 27, 4:57 p.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the cause of a man who died in a pedestrian-involved crash on Illinois Route 29 near Hardscrabble Road Friday.

According to a press release, 23-year-old Jonah N. Koponen suffered severe and multiple blunt force trauma injuries after being struck from behind by a truck and died instantly.

Koponen’s toxicology testing is still pending.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a crash pedestrian-involved crash on Illinois Route 29 near Hardscrabble Road at approximately 8:16 a.m. Friday.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, 23-year-old Jonah N. Koponen, of Phoenix, AZ., was struck by a 2005 Silver Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 29.

Koponen suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes were closed for the investigation but were reopened at approximately 1:12 p.m.

According to the press release, charges will be filed pending the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.