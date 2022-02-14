TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released the autopsy on the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 9.

The autopsy showed 69-year-old Larry Conder of Danvers, IL. suffered blunt force head injuries during the crash, which led to his death.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 9 and King Road in rural Mackinaw between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower.

Three people were involved in the crash. While Conder was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:41 p.m., another was life-flighted to a local hospital.

A toxicology report is pending, and the Illinois State Police, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.