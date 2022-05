PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The identity of a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Sunday has been released.

Dennis D. Hilst, 67, of Manito was thrown several feet from the bike when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Veterans and Towerline Road.

Hilst was flown to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m.

The autopsy showed he suffered multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision. He was not wearing a helmet.