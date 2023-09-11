PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s office has released the name of the man who died early Saturday morning while in custody at the Peoria County Jail

Despite an aggressive resuscitation attempt, 33-year-old Erick C. Luncsford, who was last reported as homeless, was pronounced dead in the cell at 12:33 a.m. Saturday, according to Coroner Jamie Harwood.

An autopsy on Luncsford was inconclusive and is pending further studies. This case remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, and the Illinois State Police, who are doing the overall investigation as mandated by law.

Harwood said that paramedics were called to the jail just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on a report of man who was unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse inside of a jail cell.

According to jail records, Luncsford was booked into the jail on Aug. 28 stemming from an criminal contempt allegation. A hearing was scheduled for Friday.