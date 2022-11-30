MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton.

According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was pronounced dead at 5 p.m. Her name is currently being withheld.

The preliminary autopsy shows that she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.