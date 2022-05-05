PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver who crashed into the back deck of a home has been identified.

Richard J. Huizinga, 85, of Peoria, suffered a heartattack and likely died before the vehicle collided with the deck.

As previously reported, police responded to the intersection of Miramar and University just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of the single-vehicle crash.

Huizinga’s vehicle was traveling west on Miramar when he drove through the four-lane intersection at N. University, left the roadway, and struck the rear deck of a home on Teakwood Court.