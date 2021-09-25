Coroner releases name of man killed after crash on I-474 Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of a man killed after a crash on I-474 Friday.

According to a press release from Harwood, 72-year-old Lawerence Dooley was flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, in critical condition after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a semi-truck.

Harwood said Dooley was initially alert and responsive, but his condition rapidly declined. Dooley was pronounced dead at OSF at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The autopsy showed that Dooley suffered severe internal injuries as a result of the trauma.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, the preliminary investigation shows that Dooley was stopped in the third lane of I-474, when the semi-truck crashed into Dooley’s dump truck.

Illinois State Police closed the eastbound lane of I-474 for seven hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News