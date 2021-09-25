Coroner releases name of man killed after crash on I-474 Friday

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of a man killed after a crash on I-474 Friday.

According to a press release from Harwood, 72-year-old Lawerence Dooley was flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, in critical condition after the dump truck he was driving crashed into a semi-truck.

Harwood said Dooley was initially alert and responsive, but his condition rapidly declined. Dooley was pronounced dead at OSF at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The autopsy showed that Dooley suffered severe internal injuries as a result of the trauma.

According to an Illinois State Police press release, the preliminary investigation shows that Dooley was stopped in the third lane of I-474, when the semi-truck crashed into Dooley’s dump truck.

Illinois State Police closed the eastbound lane of I-474 for seven hours for the investigation.