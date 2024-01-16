PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the man who died as a result of gunshot wounds in Peoria on Monday evening.

Marcus Whitehead, 18, of Peoria, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:49 p.m. by Harwood.

“Autopsy demonstrates that Whitehead suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly due to detrimental internal injuries,” Harwood stated in a Facebook post.

Police were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue at approximately 5:04 p.m. on Monday.

Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Any information regarding the incident can be forwarded to Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.