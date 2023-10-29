ELLSWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Corner Kathy Yoder has released the name of the victim of the Saturday afternoon car crash near Ellsworth.

Eliza J. Levandoski, 16, of Arrowsmith, died as a result of multiple blunt injuries to the head during a vehicle collision, according to Yoder.

Levandoski was the driver of the car and was wearing a seatbelt Yoder said.

A toxicology test is pending and the incident remains under investigation.

McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene of County Road 2850 East at County Road 1200 North near Ellsworth at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on report of a car and semi-truck and trailer collision.

The two passengers in Levandoski’s car and the semi-driver were taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.