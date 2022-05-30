CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) –As crowds continue to leave the Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe Monday after the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Peoria County Coroner released the identity of the man who died outside the grounds.

44-year-old Chase Edwards of Washington was found “obviously deceased” in the parking area outside the festival. Coroner Jamie Harwood was notified at 9:45 Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:03 a.m. Sunday.

Harwood said there is no sign of trauma and no foul play is suspected. His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.