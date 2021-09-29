Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on Glen Oak and Spalding Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has died after his vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Brian E. Koch, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Glen Oak and Spalding. Koch was found ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath.

The autopsy demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and asphyxiation as a result of the crash. The second driver was taken to OSF for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Toxicology is pending.