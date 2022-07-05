PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the results of the autopsy for the victim of Monday’s homicide.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Quinton Maurice Scott, Jr. suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and likely died instantly.

Harwood said no additional information is being released at this time.

The shooting took place near Taft Homes at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday. Scott was dropped off at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition by a private vehicle.

Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, Scott was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m.

According to a Peoria Police press release, a second juvenile victim who was shot in the leg also arrived at the hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673- 9000.